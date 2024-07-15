Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal joins the Indian billionaires club

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, has ascended to the status of a billionaire, following an unprecedented rally in Zomato shares over the past year.

The stock's meteoric rise, marked by a 300 per cent increase since its lows of July 2023, has culminated in a new high of Rs 232 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as of 15 July 2024.

This surge has propelled Zomato's market capitalisation to an impressive Rs 1.9 lakh crore, and Goyal's personal net worth has soared past Rs 8,300 crore, making him India’s wealthiest professional manager at the age of 41.

Goyal's journey to this pinnacle of success is rooted in a humble middle-class background. An IIT-Delhi graduate with a degree in mathematics and computing, his entrepreneurial spirit was ignited by a profound passion for food.

While working at Bain & Company, Goyal co-founded FoodieBay.com, which was later rebranded as Zomato.com, after identifying an opportunity to revolutionise the food ordering process.

In 2011, with early funding from Info Edge, Goyal and his team dedicated themselves full-time to nurturing Zomato's growth, which quickly emerged as a dominant player in India's food tech industry, achieving unicorn status in 2018.

The substantial rally in Zomato's stock since early 2023 has been fuelled by optimism surrounding its quick commerce business, Blinkit, which is anticipated to outperform its peers and achieve profitability sooner than expected.