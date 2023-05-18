Developers acquired ₹26,000 crore worth of land in 17 months

Godrej Properties, M3M, Max Estates, Birla Estates, and Mahindra Lifespaces are among other real estate developers to have acquired around 2,181 acres of land area valued over ₹ 26,000 crore, with an estimated development potential of around 209 million sq. ft in 104 separate land deals.

These deals took place in the last 17 months (January 22 – May 2023), said JLL in a report released on Thursday. Around 578 acres (27 per cent) of the land, out of these 2,181 acres, was acquired in the first five months of 2023 alone.

The data put together by JLL indicates that branded developers have successfully closed many land transactions in top metros and tier 2 and 3 cities driven by the resilience shown by the real estate sector.