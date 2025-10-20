Diwali 2025: Afternoon muhurat trading set to mark start of Samvat 2082 on Dalal Street
Festive sentiment, along with GST reforms, tax reliefs, possible rate cuts, and a deflationary trend, is expected to boost market activity this year
As Diwali approaches, investors are gearing up for the Muhurat Trading session on 21 October 2025, coinciding with the festival of Lakshmi Puja. This year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold the symbolic one-hour trading window between 1.45 pm and 2.45 pm, a shift from the traditional evening slot, to mark the start of the new Samvat 2082.
Samvat 2082 marks the year 2082 in the Vikram Samvat, a traditional Hindu calendar that is approximately 56–57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar. It corresponds roughly to 2025–2026 in the Gregorian system. The new Samvat begins on Diwali, which is considered the start of the Hindu financial year for many trading communities, including Marwaris and Gujaratis.
This cultural significance makes Diwali an auspicious time for ceremonial activities, including Muhurat Trading. Consequently, the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali symbolises a positive and prosperous beginning to Samvat 2082.
A decade of positive trends
Historically, Muhurat Trading sessions have exhibited a bullish bias, reflecting the optimism and festive sentiment surrounding Diwali. Over the past ten years, eight out of ten sessions recorded positive returns, with the average gain around 0.53 per cent. Highlights include:
2024: Sensex rose 335 points (0.42 per cent), Nifty50 gained 99 points (0.41 per cent)
2023: Sensex closed up 355 points (0.55 per cent), Nifty50 gained 100 points (0.52 per cent)
2022: Nifty50 jumped 0.88 per cent, Sensex rose 525 points (0.88 per cent)
2021–2020: Moderate gains of approximately 0.45–0.49 per cent
While 2016 and 2017 saw negative returns, the overall trend demonstrates a high probability of positive movement, often outperforming hourly gains seen on regular trading days. The stability of these sessions, with comparatively low volatility, has made Muhurat Trading a popular ritual for both seasoned investors and retail participants.
What drives muhurat trading moves?
Unlike standard sessions, Muhurat Trading is as much about cultural and spiritual significance as it is about market performance. Rooted in Hindu tradition, the term ‘Muhurat’ denotes an auspicious time to begin financial ventures.
Traders, particularly from Marwari and Gujarati communities, often place symbolic trades after worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, with the hope of ushering in prosperity for the year ahead.
“This session is primarily sentiment-driven; fundamentals play little role. It reflects collective optimism rather than market mechanics,” said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.
Festive sentiments, combined with current economic conditions such as GST reforms, tax reliefs, potential rate cuts, and a generally deflationary trend, are expected to support positive market behaviour this year.
Analysts also note that improvements in credit flow from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), alongside a healthy monsoon and slowing inflation, may further boost consumption-led momentum.
Sectoral insights and investment themes
Historical patterns indicate that banking, IT, and consumer-oriented sectors typically lead gains during Muhurat sessions. Auto and PSU bank stocks have also shown resilience over the years. Cash segment turnover in 2024 reached Rs 18,224.98 crore on the NSE and Rs 2,073.05 crore on the BSE, reflecting strong retail and institutional participation.
Ashwin Patil, Head of Fundamental Research at LKP Securities, recommends considering consumer durables, autos, and auto ancillary stocks with robust fundamentals and valuations this year.
Meanwhile, Geojit Investments highlights large-cap IT stocks trading at historically discounted levels as a potential contrarian opportunity.
Looking ahead
While muhurat trading continues to carry ceremonial significance, it also signals the start of a new financial year for many investors. With an 80 per cent likelihood of positive returns historically, it offers an opportunity for investors to engage with the market while observing tradition.
As Samvat 2082 begins, Dalal Street’s traders and investors alike are hoping for a session that is as prosperous as it is auspicious, marking the start of a new cycle of financial optimism and festive cheer.
