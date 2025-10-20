Diwali 2025: Afternoon muhurat trading set to mark start of Samvat 2082 on Dalal Street

As Diwali approaches, investors are gearing up for the Muhurat Trading session on 21 October 2025, coinciding with the festival of Lakshmi Puja. This year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold the symbolic one-hour trading window between 1.45 pm and 2.45 pm, a shift from the traditional evening slot, to mark the start of the new Samvat 2082.

Samvat 2082 marks the year 2082 in the Vikram Samvat, a traditional Hindu calendar that is approximately 56–57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar. It corresponds roughly to 2025–2026 in the Gregorian system. The new Samvat begins on Diwali, which is considered the start of the Hindu financial year for many trading communities, including Marwaris and Gujaratis.

This cultural significance makes Diwali an auspicious time for ceremonial activities, including Muhurat Trading. Consequently, the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali symbolises a positive and prosperous beginning to Samvat 2082.

A decade of positive trends

Historically, Muhurat Trading sessions have exhibited a bullish bias, reflecting the optimism and festive sentiment surrounding Diwali. Over the past ten years, eight out of ten sessions recorded positive returns, with the average gain around 0.53 per cent. Highlights include:

2024: Sensex rose 335 points (0.42 per cent), Nifty50 gained 99 points (0.41 per cent)

2023: Sensex closed up 355 points (0.55 per cent), Nifty50 gained 100 points (0.52 per cent)

2022: Nifty50 jumped 0.88 per cent, Sensex rose 525 points (0.88 per cent)

2021–2020: Moderate gains of approximately 0.45–0.49 per cent

While 2016 and 2017 saw negative returns, the overall trend demonstrates a high probability of positive movement, often outperforming hourly gains seen on regular trading days. The stability of these sessions, with comparatively low volatility, has made Muhurat Trading a popular ritual for both seasoned investors and retail participants.

What drives muhurat trading moves?

Unlike standard sessions, Muhurat Trading is as much about cultural and spiritual significance as it is about market performance. Rooted in Hindu tradition, the term ‘Muhurat’ denotes an auspicious time to begin financial ventures.