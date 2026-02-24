Trump weighs new national security tariffs after US Supreme Court setback

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering imposing a new round of national security tariffs on several major industries following a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States that struck down many of his second-term trade measures.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed duties would be introduced under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. That provision allows the president to restrict imports deemed a threat to national security. The measures would be separate from a 15 per cent global tariff Trump announced over the weekend.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the plans have not been independently confirmed.

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Trump could not rely on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify sweeping tariffs on nearly all trading partners. The court found that the statute, intended for use during national emergencies, did not authorise such broad trade restrictions.

In response, Trump imposed a temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries, later increasing the rate to 15 per cent. These duties were introduced under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which permits the president to address significant balance-of-payments deficits with tariffs of up to 15 per cent.

The fresh measures now under consideration would target sectors including large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic piping, industrial chemicals, and equipment used in power grids and telecommunications networks, the Journal reported.