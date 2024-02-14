Edtech founders' meeting amidst industry turmoil

Serial entrepreneur and investor Ronnie Screwvala has convened a crucial meeting in Delhi this week, gathering edtech founders to delve into core issues affecting India's burgeoning edtech sector, sources said.

Screwvala, renowned as the founder of higher learning startup UpGrad, has emerged as a vocal critic of edtech giant Byju's amidst its recent challenges.

In an email circulated to numerous stakeholders within the edtech ecosystem, Screwvala proposed a collaborative dialogue to address fundamental concerns pivotal to the sector's growth trajectory:

'Mayank (Kumar) [managing director of UpGrad] and I propose a joint meet of all of us to really discuss a few core issues for the whole sector. Many of us work in different subsets but the underlying theme is this sector and the high-impact work everyone is doing has to be positioned as a very credible one,' Screwvala said in the email, first reported by Moneycontrol.

While highlighting that the gathering would be an informal dialogue, Screwvala stressed the importance of collective discourse, acknowledging the nascent state of the sector as an industry. He also underscored the significance of leveraging the upcoming edtech conference on 14 February.

Amidst the turmoil evident within the edtech landscape, Screwvala's recent social media activity showcased support for the decision of major shareholders at Byju's to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to reshape the company's management and board.