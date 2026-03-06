Explained: How Middle East war is influencing Dalal Street stocks and sectors

Escalating tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran are sending shockwaves through global financial and commodity markets, with rising oil prices and growing supply concerns triggering volatility across multiple sectors.

From crude oil and precious metals to aviation, chemicals and aluminium, the geopolitical crisis is creating ripple effects that are being felt in India as well as the wider global economy.

Oil prices surge amid supply fears

The most immediate impact of the conflict has been a sharp rise in oil prices. Global crude prices have climbed nearly 9–10 per cent in the past week amid fears that supply routes in the Middle East could be disrupted.

A key concern for markets is the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic maritime chokepoint through which around one-fifth of global oil shipments pass. Any disruption to traffic through the strait could significantly affect global energy supply.

Brent crude prices have surged to around $80 per barrel in over-the-counter trading, with analysts warning that further escalation in the conflict could push prices even higher.

Shipping activity in the region has already been affected, with some tanker operators reportedly pausing shipments through the strait amid security warnings.

Safe-haven demand pushes gold and silver higher

Heightened geopolitical uncertainty has also boosted demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

Gold prices have rebounded strongly after weakening in recent weeks, climbing more than 2.5 per cent as investors moved funds into safer assets amid global instability.

This surge in precious metal prices has increased trading activity in commodity markets.

Higher volatility could benefit MCX

The rising volatility in commodity prices is expected to benefit the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), which facilitates trading in bullion and energy commodities.

More than 95 per cent of MCX’s revenue comes from bullion and energy products, particularly gold, silver and crude oil. Heightened price fluctuations typically attract both hedgers and speculative traders, boosting trading volumes on the exchange.

If uncertainty around global energy supplies continues, trading activity in these commodities could remain elevated.

Indian stock markets feel the pressure

Indian equity markets have also reacted sharply to the geopolitical developments.

Benchmark indices fell steeply in early trade earlier this week as oil prices surged and investors grew concerned about inflation and supply disruptions.