Sensex, Nifty drop over 1 pc over heightened Middle East tensions

Indian equity benchmarks opened the week on a sharply negative note on Monday, mirroring a broad risk-off sentiment sweeping global markets as escalating tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran rattled investor confidence.

At 9:28 am, the BSE Sensex had plunged 891 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 80,395, while the Nifty 50 slipped 268 points, or 1.07 per cent, to trade at 24,909.

Broader markets mirrored the weakness in frontline indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 1.14 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 1.35 per cent, indicating widespread selling pressure.

All sectoral indices traded in the red, with realty, oil and gas and auto stocks leading the losses. The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.19 per cent, oil & gas fell 1.81 per cent, and auto stocks shed 1.35 per cent in early trade.

Market analysts attributed the sell-off to heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East, which is expected to keep risk appetite subdued throughout the session. Aviation stocks are likely to remain under pressure following the suspension of flights across key UAE routes, highlighting the immediate operational impact of regional instability, market watchers noted.