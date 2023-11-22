Five new IPOs this week, Tata Technologies, IREDA oversubscribed

In a bustling week for the Indian stock market, five initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to launch for subscriptions, offering investors diverse opportunities across sectors. Tata Technologies, Fedbank Financial Services, Flair Writing Industries, and Gandhar Oil Refinery debuted on Dalal Street today, 22 November.

According to market experts, the primary market is anticipated to grow substantially, aiming to raise over Rs 7,300 crore with these IPOs. V Prashant Rao, director & head-ECM, investment banking at Anand Rathi Advisors, explained the surge saying, “There have been several draft papers filings which indicate companies are gearing up to launch their IPOs in the coming quarters. Many of them, including the ones that have received Sebi clearance, are planning to launch before the general elections and hence you are seeing a flurry of IPOs getting launched.”

Tata Technologies IPO: A historic move

The Tata Technologies IPO marks a significant milestone as the first by a Tata Group company in 20 years. TCS, a Tata Group entity, had last floated its IPO in 2004. The Tata Technologies IPO is an offer for sale featuring 6.08 crore equity shares. The subscription period runs from 22 November to 24 November, with a price band set at Rs 475-500 per share for its Rs 3,042 crore IPO.

The response from investors has been robust, with the offer oversubscribed 3.21 times. Investors showed strong interest by purchasing 14.43 crore equity shares, surpassing the initial offer size of 4.5 crore shares.

Breaking down the subscription data, retail investors demonstrated significant enthusiasm by bidding 2.83 times their allocated shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) subscribed at an impressive rate of 5.15 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) bid 2.19 times, according to data available from the exchanges. Specifically, the reserved portion for employees of Tata Technologies saw a subscription of 0.59 times, reflecting moderate interest from this group.

On the other hand, Tata Motors shareholders exhibited substantial interest, oversubscribing their allocated portion by 4.47 times. To provide further context, Tata Technologies has set aside 20.28 lakh shares for its employees and 60.85 lakh shares for shareholders of Tata Motors, who are also the company's promoters. It's important to note that the figures mentioned do not include the reserved portion for employees and shareholders, representing the net issue of the IPO.