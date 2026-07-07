Goa weighs curbs on Thar rental licences after spate of crashes

The Goa government is considering restricting fresh licences for car rental operators seeking to use the Mahindra Thar, following a series of accidents involving the sports utility vehicle in the coastal state.

Transport minister Mauvin Godinho told The Navhind Times newspaper in Goa that the proposal would be placed before the State Transport Authority (STA), which will take a final decision on whether additional permissions for the vehicle should be curtailed in the self-drive rental segment.

“The Thar has been involved in many accidents, and we have received requests from the public to act,” Godinho said, adding that the issue would be taken up at the next STA meeting.

Moneycontrol reported that the Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular vehicles among domestic and foreign tourists in Goa and is widely used by self-drive rental operators. Agencies typically charge between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 a day for the five-seater SUV.

Godinho said the government was concerned about the pattern of driving associated with the vehicle and suggested that its performance characteristics, combined with reckless driving, had contributed to repeated accidents. He stopped short of suggesting a broader ban but said the government would recommend that no fresh permissions be granted for the model if the transport authority agreed.

The move follows several recent crashes involving the Thar in Goa. In June, one such SUV reportedly lost control in Verna and collided first with a Hyundai Creta and then a scooter, injuring the two-wheeler rider. In another accident the same month in Morjim, a Thar was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in which a woman riding a scooter was killed.