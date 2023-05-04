Gold at record high, to give investors 10-15% returns in FY24: Experts

Gold on Thursday hit record high of Rs.61,498/10 grams and is expected to go up further to give 10-15 per cent returns in FY24 for investors, said experts.



"Gold prices have rallied nearly to record highs. Domestically, it has touched Rs 61,498/10 gm, with silver at Rs 77,500/kg. Internationally too, the precious metals are trading at record highs, with gold hitting $2,080 and silver at $26, respectively," said Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewellery.



"The rally in the prices of precious metals is largely due to the developments in the US-Fed meeting, the debt ceiling, and concerns around slowing economic growth affecting the USD and ultimately, the gold/silver prices," Shah said.