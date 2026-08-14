Gold drops below Rs 1.53 lakh as silver loses nearly Rs 3,000

Gold and silver futures declined sharply on Friday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran weighed on market sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for October delivery fell as much as 0.8 per cent, or Rs 1,233, to an intraday low of Rs 1,52,233 by 10.22 am.

The precious metal was later trading at Rs 1,52,415, down Rs 1,051, or 0.68 per cent. It had touched a session high of Rs 1,53,200, which was Rs 266 below its previous close.

Silver futures for September delivery dropped 1.27 per cent, or Rs 2,993, to an intraday low of Rs 2,32,454. The metal was subsequently quoted at Rs 2,32,880, lower by Rs 2,567, or around 1 per cent.

Silver’s intraday high stood at Rs 2,33,982, representing a decline of Rs 1,465 from the previous close. Gold and silver had opened at Rs 1,53,200 and Rs 2,33,780, respectively, on the MCX.