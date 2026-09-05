Gold falls nearly 3% for the week as US rate hike expectations strengthen

Gold prices declined by nearly 3 per cent over the week as investors reassessed the outlook for US monetary policy amid stronger employment data and inflationary pressure from rising crude oil prices.

On Friday, October gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange edged up 0.03 per cent to Rs 1,52,815, while September silver futures slipped 0.07 per cent to Rs 2,37,500.

In the physical market, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,54,884 per 10 grams on Friday, compared with Rs 1,59,578 a week earlier, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association. This represented a weekly decline of almost 3 per cent.

Precious metals experienced considerable volatility during the week, touching a three-month high before recovering from a steep sell-off in the middle of the week and retreating once again on Friday. Trading was influenced by geopolitical tensions, changing expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve and American labour-market data.