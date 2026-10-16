Government cuts diesel export tax, raises petrol levy from 16 October

Diesel export duty cut to Rs 8.50 per litre from Rs 16 for the fortnight beginning 16 October

Petrol export duty raised to Rs 2.50 per litre; aviation turbine fuel levy unchanged at Rs 10.50

Existing duty rates on petrol and diesel supplied for domestic consumption remain unchanged

The government on Friday reduced the windfall tax on diesel exports and increased the levy on petrol shipments overseas for the fortnight beginning 16 October, leaving the export duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) unchanged.

The combined levy of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and road and infrastructure cess on diesel exports has been cut from Rs 16 to Rs 8.50 per litre. The duty on petrol exports has been increased to Rs 2.50 per litre from Rs 0.50, according to a Finance Ministry notification.

ATF exports will continue to attract a duty of Rs 10.50 per litre during the fortnight.