IndiGo raises fuel surcharges as aviation fuel costs climb
Revised charges apply to new bookings from 6 October, with domestic levies reaching Rs 1,300 and international charges up to Rs 6,000
IndiGo has increased fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights for new bookings made from 6 October 2026
Domestic charges will range from Rs 375 to Rs 1,300, while international surcharges will range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,000
The airline cited a monthly rise of more than 14 per cent in aviation turbine fuel prices, taking costs close to decade-high levels
IndiGo passengers making new bookings from 6 October will face higher fuel surcharges as the airline passes on part of the increase in aviation turbine fuel costs.
Announcing the revision on Monday, the airline said the latest month-on-month rise in ATF prices exceeded 14 per cent, taking fuel costs to levels among the highest recorded over the past decade.
The increase covers both domestic and international services, with charges varying according to flight distance or destination region.
On domestic routes, passengers travelling up to 500 km will be charged a fuel surcharge of Rs 375, while those flying between 501 km and 1,000 km will pay Rs 600.
Flights covering distances between 1,001 km and 1,500 km will attract a charge of Rs 900. The surcharge will be Rs 1,150 for flights between 1,501 km and 2,000 km, and Rs 1,300 for routes exceeding 2,000 km.
For international travel, flights within the SAARC region will carry a fuel charge of Rs 1,000 for distances up to 500 km and Rs 3,000 for flights beyond that range.
IndiGo said fuel represents a substantial share of airline operating expenditure, meaning sustained price increases affect both costs and the economics of running routes.
The revision comes against a backdrop of volatile global crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty that has kept fuel costs elevated.
The airline said fully recovering the additional fuel expense would have required a considerably steeper surcharge increase. It described the adjustment as measured, saying it had sought to limit the impact on customers.
With IANS inputs