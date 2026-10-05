IndiGo raises fuel surcharges as aviation fuel costs climb

The increase covers both domestic and international services, with charges varying according to flight distance or destination region.

On domestic routes, passengers travelling up to 500 km will be charged a fuel surcharge of Rs 375, while those flying between 501 km and 1,000 km will pay Rs 600.



Flights covering distances between 1,001 km and 1,500 km will attract a charge of Rs 900. The surcharge will be Rs 1,150 for flights between 1,501 km and 2,000 km, and Rs 1,300 for routes exceeding 2,000 km.



For international travel, flights within the SAARC region will carry a fuel charge of Rs 1,000 for distances up to 500 km and Rs 3,000 for flights beyond that range.

IndiGo said fuel represents a substantial share of airline operating expenditure, meaning sustained price increases affect both costs and the economics of running routes.

The revision comes against a backdrop of volatile global crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty that has kept fuel costs elevated.

The airline said fully recovering the additional fuel expense would have required a considerably steeper surcharge increase. It described the adjustment as measured, saying it had sought to limit the impact on customers.

With IANS inputs