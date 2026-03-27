Government cuts fuel excise duty as pressure rises from soaring crude prices

The government has sharply reduced excise duty on petrol and removed it entirely on diesel in a bid to cushion consumers and oil companies from surging global crude prices amid the ongoing conflict in the West Asia.

In a notification issued late on 26 March, the Finance Ministry cut excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 13, while the levy on diesel was slashed to nil from Rs 10. The changes have taken immediate effect.

The move comes as international oil prices have risen steeply, by nearly 50 per cent, since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on 28 February, triggering retaliatory action from Tehran and disrupting global energy markets.

Despite the surge in crude prices, retail fuel rates in India have largely remained unchanged, putting significant financial strain on oil marketing companies. The duty reduction is expected to provide relief by improving their margins without passing the burden directly on to consumers.

Shares of state-run fuel retailers such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum opened higher following the announcement, reflecting improved investor sentiment.

Analysts had earlier warned of mounting losses for fuel retailers if crude prices remained elevated. According to a recent note by ICRA, companies could incur losses of around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 14 per litre on diesel if crude averages between USD 100 and 105 per barrel.