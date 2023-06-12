Govt incapable of preventing predatory behaviour on part of airlines: Cong

Even as "we speak, flights on key routes such as Delhi-Bengaluru are beyond the reach of the common man", the Congress leader said.



"@JM_Scindia are you still going to defend these rates? This government has been incapable of curbing this price rise, preventing predatory behaviour on part of airlines, and has facilitated a loot at the hands of crony airport operators. That is the true picture of the aviation sector under PM Modi," he said.



Scindia had earlier hit back at Venugopal's attack last evening, saying portions of the routes that were earlier being served by Go First have already been allotted to other airlines.



"Also, you have chosen to turn a blind eye to the immense growth that this sector has witnessed since 2014. Passenger count which stood at 122 million in 2014 is currently at 280 million — a jump of 130%! Under UDAN, we have operationalised 475 routes and flown over 116.06 lakh passengers," he said.



"We have advised airlines to self-regulate their fares under a certain limit - the result of which is that prices have come down by 14%-60% since 6th June 2023. It is a rather tone-deaf assumption. The financial functioning of airports is a private matter of the operator," Scindia said.



After the deregulation of airfares, they are market-driven and are neither established nor regulated by the government. Airline pricing runs in multiple levels (buckets or Reservation Booking Designators).