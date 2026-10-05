GST Council may consider common application for registrations across states

The GST Council is expected to consider a common application process for businesses seeking registration in multiple states at its 7 October meeting

A redesigned form and uniform document requirements could reduce duplication, while separate state-wise registrations would continue

Proposals also include automatic approval for several registration amendments, potentially covering about 10.5 lakh applications annually

The GST Council is likely to consider allowing businesses to apply for registration in several states through a common application process, alongside uniform document requirements aimed at reducing paperwork and delays.

At its 7 October meeting, the council is expected to discuss a redesigned registration form for large businesses and proposals to simplify changes to existing registrations, according to sources.

The proposed system would allow businesses to complete applications for multiple states together. Information already supplied would be carried forward into subsequent applications, reducing the need to enter the same details repeatedly. The GST platform would identify the appropriate jurisdiction using the location provided by the applicant.

The revised form would include guidance throughout the application process and specify the documents businesses must upload. Separate guidelines for tax officers would set out which additional documents they could request, why they were needed and when the information submitted was sufficient.

The aim is to make registration requirements consistent across states, reducing variations in how applications are handled.