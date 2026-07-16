India advises shipping firms against deploying seafarers on Hormuz route
Directive follows attacks on merchant vessels that killed two Indian sailors and injured several others amid escalating regional conflict
The Indian government has directed shipping companies to refrain from deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, citing a sharp deterioration in the security situation in the Persian Gulf.
In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) said the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, along with the protection of Indian ships, remained its foremost priority.
The directive follows a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the region, including MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in which two Indian seafarers were killed and several others injured.
The DGMA said recent incidents involving vessels such as GFS Galaxy, MT Wedyan and Al Rekayyat had significantly heightened risks for commercial shipping operating in the conflict-affected waters.
"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, it is necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures," the advisory said.
The maritime authority directed shipowners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Licence (RPL) companies to avoid assigning Indian crew members to vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.
Masters of ships operating in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters have also been instructed to maintain the highest level of security vigilance, closely monitor navigational warnings and security advisories, and implement all prescribed protective measures.
India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 300,000 Indian sailors serving aboard merchant vessels across the global shipping industry.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier expressed deep concern over the attacks and summoned Iran's Deputy Ambassador to lodge a strong protest.
According to the MEA, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa together had 30 Indian nationals among their combined crew of 46 at the time of the attacks.
With IANS inputs