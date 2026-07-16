India advises shipping firms against deploying seafarers on Hormuz route

The Indian government has directed shipping companies to refrain from deploying Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, citing a sharp deterioration in the security situation in the Persian Gulf.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) said the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, along with the protection of Indian ships, remained its foremost priority.

The directive follows a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the region, including MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in which two Indian seafarers were killed and several others injured.

The DGMA said recent incidents involving vessels such as GFS Galaxy, MT Wedyan and Al Rekayyat had significantly heightened risks for commercial shipping operating in the conflict-affected waters.

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, it is necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures," the advisory said.