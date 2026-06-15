Markets cheer as crude plunges on talks of US-Iran peace deal

Equity markets across Asia and India rallied sharply on Monday after the United States and Iran announced an agreement aimed at ending months of hostilities, raising hopes of stability in global energy markets and easing concerns over oil supply disruptions.

Indian benchmark indices opened strongly higher, with the Sensex climbing more than 1,200 points, or around 1.6 per cent, to 76,725.27, while the Nifty advanced nearly 360 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 23,984.85 in early trade.

The rally was led by sectors expected to benefit from lower energy costs and improved economic sentiment. Realty stocks rose 2.6 per cent, cement companies gained 2.5 per cent and automobile shares advanced nearly 2 per cent. Consumer durables, oil and gas, and public sector banking stocks also recorded strong gains. Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks, however, remained largely subdued.

The positive sentiment followed US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington and Tehran had finalised a peace agreement, paving the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

Al Jazeera reported that Trump also said the United States would lift its naval blockade around Iranian ports, developments seen by markets as reducing the risk of further disruption to global energy supplies.

The agreement was later acknowledged by Iranian officials, with reports indicating that a formal signing ceremony could take place in Switzerland later this week.

Crude oil prices reacted sharply to the development. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell nearly 5 per cent to around $83 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped more than 5 per cent to approximately $80 per barrel.

Analysts said the decline in oil prices could provide significant relief to major energy-importing economies such as India by reducing inflationary pressures and improving growth prospects.