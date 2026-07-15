India-UK trade agreement comes into force, expanding market access and lowering tariffs

The India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force on Tuesday, marking a major milestone in bilateral economic ties by granting duty-free access to almost all Indian exports to the UK while progressively lowering tariffs on a range of British goods entering India.

The agreement, signed in London on 24 July 2025, by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is expected to significantly boost trade, investment and services between the two countries.

Describing the pact as a "triumph of economic statecraft", Goyal said the agreement removes long-standing tariff barriers and provides immediate duty-free access to 99 per cent of India's tariff lines in the UK market.

He said the deal would strengthen the competitiveness of Indian exports across sectors including textiles, leather, marine products, engineering goods and processed food.

The agreement also ushers in phased tariff reductions on selected British imports into India. Import duty on Scotch whisky has been cut from 150 per cent to 75 per cent with immediate effect and will decline further to 40 per cent over the next decade. Tariffs on British gin have also been lowered.

Premium British automobiles, including luxury brands such as Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, McLaren and Land Rover, will become more affordable as import duties on fully built vehicles are gradually reduced from as high as 110 per cent to 10 per cent over 10 years under a quota-based system. Similar phased access has been provided for British electric and hybrid vehicles.

Other British consumer products expected to become cheaper include chocolates, biscuits, soft drinks, cosmetics and selected premium retail goods.

On the export front, Indian manufacturers will benefit from the elimination of UK import duties across several sectors. Tariffs of up to 70 per cent on processed food, 21.5 per cent on marine products, 18 per cent on engineering goods and auto components, 16 per cent on leather and footwear, 12 per cent on textiles and apparel, and 8 per cent on chemicals and pharmaceutical products have been removed.

The Commerce Ministry said the agreement would improve the global competitiveness of Indian products, strengthen participation in international value chains and create opportunities for farmers, fishermen, workers, MSMEs and manufacturers.