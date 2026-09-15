Indian equities open higher despite weak global cues

Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Tuesday, bucking weakness across global markets caused by elevated US bond yields and crude oil prices.

The Sensex began trading at 75,369.63, gaining 587.87 points, or 0.79 per cent. The Nifty opened 178.05 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 23,576.15.

Information technology stocks led the early rally, with the Nifty IT index surging more than 4 per cent. The Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom index advanced nearly 2 per cent.

Among other sectors, the Nifty FMCG index gained 0.72 per cent and the Nifty Auto index rose 0.31 per cent. Media, energy and private banking shares also traded marginally higher.

Financial, metal and pharmaceutical stocks faced selling pressure. The Nifty Metal index declined 0.58 per cent, while the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank and Nifty MidSmall Financial Services indices fell 0.52 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

The Nifty Pharma index lost 0.37 per cent, while cement, healthcare, consumer durables and realty shares also traded in negative territory.