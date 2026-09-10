Sensex and Nifty trade flat as crude above $100 dampens investor sentiment

Indian benchmark indices traded within a narrow range in early deals on Thursday as crude oil prices remained above $100 a barrel amid continuing geopolitical tensions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 38.07 points to 74,809.95, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 9.85 points to trade at 23,439.20.

Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, ITC and Infosys were among the leading gainers on the Sensex.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation and Bharat Electronics were among the major laggards.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, declined 0.20 per cent but remained elevated at $101 a barrel.

Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of online trading and wealth-technology firm Enrich Money, said persistently high oil prices and rising US Treasury yields were expected to maintain pressure on Indian equities as geopolitical tensions clouded the global economic outlook.

The combination of expensive energy and firm bond yields could weaken demand for riskier assets and affect emerging markets, including India, he added.