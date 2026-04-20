Indian markets slip in early trade amid renewed West Asia tensions

Indian equity markets opened lower on Monday as renewed tensions in West Asia unsettled investor sentiment, overshadowing otherwise positive global cues and strong banking sector earnings.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by around 232 points, or 0.29 per cent, to trade at 78,261 in early deals. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 slipped more than 100 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 24,241, dragged down by selling in realty, metal and energy shares.

Among the early laggards were Hindalco Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Market sentiment was dented after Iran imposed fresh restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. The move reignited concerns about supply disruptions, pushing crude oil prices sharply higher.

Brent crude rose over 7 per cent to trade near $96.87 per barrel, while WTI crude surged nearly 9 per cent to around $91.20.