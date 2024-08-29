India's billionaire count reaches record 334, led by Gautam Adani and family: Hurun list

As China sees a continuous decline in its number of billionaires, India now has a record 334 billionaires -- up 75 compared to last year -- led by Gautam Adani and family at the very top, according to the ‘2024 Hurun India Rich List’ that came out on Thursday, 29 August.

With a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, Gautam Adani and family, who saw their wealth grow by a massive 95 per cent, clinched the number one spot in the coveted Huron list.

Mukesh Ambani took the second spot, with a wealth of Rs 10,14,700 crore, followed by Shiv Nadar and the family of HCL Technologies at the third place with a wealth of Rs 3,14,000 crore.

A record 1,539 Indians (up by 220) across 134 cities now have Rs 1,000 crore wealth on average -- a 150 per cent increase from seven years ago -- from family-run businesses and startup founders to private equity investors, angel investors, next-generation leaders, film stars and more.

The country saw one new billionaire every five days last year, according to the list.

While China saw a 25 per cent decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29 per cent increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires. Cumulative wealth has increased by 46 per cent, while average wealth has increased by 25 per cent.