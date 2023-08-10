India's fuel consumption hits 10-month low in July amid heavy rains, flooding

In a news report Reuters said the data indicated that the sale of diesel, a crucial fuel source for trucks and commercially-run passenger vehicles, saw a substantial month-on-month decrease of around 13 per cent in July, amounting to 6.89 million tons.

Analysts have noted that the weakened demand for diesel was exacerbated by severe floods that affected several North Indian states during the first half of the previous month.

The news report quoted Viktor Katona, lead crude analyst at data and analytics firm Kpler, commented on the situation, stating, "With consumption patterns already slowing down due to the monsoon, weak July figures for diesel demand were aggravated by the floods in Northern Indian states over the first half of last month."