India’s Russian oil imports likely to hold steady after Trump’s sanctions waiver

Ship-tracking data showed that India has averaged about 1.8 million barrels per day of Russian seaborne crude imports this year, making it the largest buyer ahead of China, at around 1.2 million barrels per day. Italy, Turkiye and the Netherlands rounded out the five largest importers.

India bought approximately 1.82 million barrels per day in September, compared with China’s 1.49 million. Kpler expects Indian imports in October to remain in the range of 1.8–1.9 million barrels per day.

Those volumes are considerably below the mid-year highs. Indian purchases reached 2.6 million barrels per day in June and 2.57 million in July.

Price discounts continue to underpin demand. Urals-grade Russian crude traded at an average discount of $23 a barrel to Brent in September, analysts said, supporting its appeal against supplies from West Asia and other producing regions. Russian cargoes also helped replace supplies disrupted by the Iran war earlier this year, they added.

India’s reliance on Russian oil expanded rapidly after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Western sanctions and the withdrawal of several traditional buyers pushed Russia to seek alternative markets, offering substantial discounts to attract Asian refiners.

The European Union prohibited seaborne imports of Russian crude, while the G7 introduced a price cap intended to restrict Moscow’s earnings without removing its oil from global markets. Discounts on Russia’s Urals grade approached $40 a barrel at times in early 2023.

Before the war, Russia supplied around 2 per cent or less of India’s crude imports. Its share subsequently rose sharply, at times reaching approximately 40–50 per cent, as refiners sought cheaper feedstock to improve margins and manage energy import costs.

The change also supported India’s refined fuel exports. Domestic refiners processed Russian crude into products such as diesel for sale both within India and overseas. Although buying patterns have varied with prices, availability and geopolitical pressures, Russia has become central to the country’s crude sourcing.

The latest waiver follows a US Treasury decision on 9 October permitting the sale and import of Russian diesel into global markets, including the United States, until 7 April 2027. Analysts said that earlier exemption had already reduced the likelihood of the new law being enforced.

With agency inputs