India’s trade gap widens in June as imports grow faster than exports

India's trade deficit widened sharply in June as the country imported far more goods than it exported, even though exports continued to grow.

According to the latest trade data from Crisil, India's merchandise exports rose 15.5 per cent from a year ago to $40.4 billion. However, imports increased at a much faster pace of 31 per cent, reaching $70.8 billion. As a result, the country's goods trade deficit — the gap between imports and exports — widened to $30.4 billion, up from $28.2 billion in May.

A major reason for the slower export growth was petroleum products. Exports of refined fuels lost momentum after global crude oil prices fell sharply following an easing of tensions between the United States and Iran. Petroleum exports almost halved from $8.4 billion in May to $4.9 billion in June.

Other sectors, however, performed well. Exports of gems and jewellery recorded strong growth, while chemicals, engineering goods, electronics and pharmaceutical products also saw healthy demand from overseas markets.