India's youngest millionaire? Four-month-old Ekagrah inherits Infosys stake
Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy gifts Rs 240 crore worth of shares to grandson
In a move that is set to make headlines, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy has bestowed shares worth over Rs 240 crore on his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murthy, potentially creating India's youngest millionaire.
According to an exchange filing, Ekagrah has acquired 15,00,000 shares, amounting to a 0.04 percent stake, in India's second-largest information technology services company. Following this transfer, Murthy's stake in Infosys has reduced from 0.40 percent to 0.36 percent, and he now holds over 1.51 crore shares. The transaction occurred "off-market," as per a report by Moneycontrol.
The Murthy family celebrated the arrival of Ekagrah in November, as he became the third grandchild of Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty. Ekagrah's parents are Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan.
Ekagrah's name, meaning "unwavering focus and determination" in Sanskrit, was reportedly inspired by the character Ekagrah in the Mahabharata, embodying the family's values.
Infosys, which commenced its journey with a humble investment of $250 (a little over Rs 20,000 in today's terms) in 1981, has emerged as one of India's best known IT companies, though Murthy did invite some flak recently for advocating a 70-hour work week.
Sudha Murthy, the driving force behind the Infosys Foundation for over 25 years, retired from her role in December 2021 to continue her philanthropic endeavors through her family's foundation, recently taking office as a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines