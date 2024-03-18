India's youngest millionaire? Four-month-old Ekagrah inherits Infosys stake

In a move that is set to make headlines, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy has bestowed shares worth over Rs 240 crore on his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murthy, potentially creating India's youngest millionaire.

According to an exchange filing, Ekagrah has acquired 15,00,000 shares, amounting to a 0.04 percent stake, in India's second-largest information technology services company. Following this transfer, Murthy's stake in Infosys has reduced from 0.40 percent to 0.36 percent, and he now holds over 1.51 crore shares. The transaction occurred "off-market," as per a report by Moneycontrol.

The Murthy family celebrated the arrival of Ekagrah in November, as he became the third grandchild of Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty. Ekagrah's parents are Rohan Murthy and Aparna Krishnan.