ITC expects ROCE increase to 20%

In the wake of a recent investor meet that underscored the demerger of ITC hotels as ITC's commitment to sharper capital allocation, analyst firms have taken note and have subsequently posted a positive target price for the company.

The company expects ROCE to increase by 18 to 20 percent across business segments, and double digit (10 per cent) improvement in its ROIC (Return on Invested Capital).

Analyst firm Nuvama perceives this demerger as hugely positive and maintains a SoTP-based target price of Rs 560. It sees the demerger as a huge value unlock for the new entity and 40 per cent stake that ITC will hold will ensure the much-needed flexibility, while the new entity will continue to have all the strategic support from ITC Ltd, adding to the comfort of stakeholders.

The demerger arrangement of ITC presents a well-balanced structure that reiterates the brand’s commitment to enhanced capital allocation effectiveness.