Huang told Nvidia employees on 8 November that he had been unfaithful to his wife and would cooperate with an independent board investigation into national security concerns raised in news reports

After resigning, Huang said he would be willing to return as chief executive. Nvidia chair Harvey Jones said the board had unanimously accepted his resignation and had no intention of reinstating him

The leadership crisis ended a 33-year tenure in which Huang turned a maker of gaming graphics chips into a company supplying much of the computing power behind the AI boom

“Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life,” Jensen Huang wrote to employees on 8 November. He was still chief executive when he sent the email, which Nvidia published that day. He told colleagues he had been unfaithful to his wife, apologised to his family and said he would work to regain the confidence of the people he had led for more than three decades. Three days later, Nvidia’s board accepted his resignation.

On 17 November, in his first public statement since stepping down, Huang said he “would be honored” to return if directors decided it would serve the interests of Nvidia, its employees, shareholders and the United States. Hours later, board chair Harvey Jones told investors that directors had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and did not intend to reinstate him. The company’s search for a permanent successor would continue.

Huang’s message to staff addressed two matters that had come together in the days before he resigned. He took responsibility for hurting his wife and children and asked that his family be given privacy. He also disclosed that Nvidia’s board had begun an independent investigation into national security concerns raised in news reports. He said he supported the inquiry and would cooperate fully.

Reuters later reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, that US intelligence agencies were examining possible links between a woman Huang had been involved with and China’s Ministry of State Security. Jones said Huang resigned voluntarily after disclosures about personal conduct that fell short of Nvidia’s standards. On 17 November, the company announced a standing board committee to oversee national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risks.

The prospect of Huang’s return had attracted support beyond Nvidia’s offices. CBS News reported that more than 190,000 people, including several thousand Nvidia employees, had signed a petition calling for his reinstatement. Elon Musk backed the campaign, and US President Donald Trump said he would be open to seeing Huang return. Trump later said he had recommended former Apple chief executive Tim Cook for the job.