Nvidia sets up national security committee after Jensen Huang's abrupt departure
The new board committee will oversee export control compliance and national security policies amid scrutiny over allegations involving the former CEO and a Chinese businesswoman
Nvidia is setting up a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations about former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of links to the diversion of advanced chips to China.
The company's National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be responsible for overseeing national security policies and compliance with export controls, Nvidia said on Tuesday.
Nvidia's advanced chips are in high demand because they are essential for cloud computing and data centres that underpin the artificial intelligence boom. However, their sale to China is subject to US export restrictions.
The committee will comprise three members of Nvidia's board of directors and meet at least once every quarter. It will work with independent third-party experts to oversee efforts to strengthen the company's existing national security and global trade compliance team.
"We are committed to working constructively with government and industry partners to help establish and advance a robust framework that uses every tool at our disposal to safeguard national security while supporting continued technological innovation," chairman Harvey Jones said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump welcomed the move, calling it a good idea shortly after arriving in the Philippines on Tuesday evening.
"Yes, that's a good idea. It's a great company," Trump said during a photo opportunity in Manila with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan. "It's a great idea."
Huang was forced to resign as Nvidia's CEO last week following scrutiny of his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who previously led Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International. The company is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China in violation of US export controls.