Nvidia is setting up a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations about former CEO Jensen Huang's alleged extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of links to the diversion of advanced chips to China.

The company's National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee will be responsible for overseeing national security policies and compliance with export controls, Nvidia said on Tuesday.

Nvidia's advanced chips are in high demand because they are essential for cloud computing and data centres that underpin the artificial intelligence boom. However, their sale to China is subject to US export restrictions.

The committee will comprise three members of Nvidia's board of directors and meet at least once every quarter. It will work with independent third-party experts to oversee efforts to strengthen the company's existing national security and global trade compliance team.