Huang’s resignation throws Nvidia into leadership turmoil

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia chief executive following reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of spying for China

Chief financial officer Colette Kress has taken interim charge while the board searches for a permanent successor

The departure leaves Nvidia facing leadership and security questions, with its shares closing more than 4 per cent lower on Thursday

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive following reports of extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of spying for China, bringing an abrupt end to his three-decade leadership of the chipmaker.

Nvidia announced his departure on Thursday, effective immediately, and appointed chief financial officer and executive vice president Colette Kress as interim CEO. The board said it would consider candidates from within and outside the company for the permanent position.

The resignation places one of the world’s most valuable companies at a sensitive crossroads. Nvidia’s advanced chips have become central to the development of artificial intelligence, while Huang has emerged as an influential advocate for the industry in Washington.

Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 after working at Cisco, Microsoft and Texas Instruments, pledged to build on the company’s existing strengths and maintain its direction. The board also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first chairman.

Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993 and had led it ever since. His departure leaves the company searching for a successor to an executive closely identified with its technology, strategy and public standing.

Pressure on Huang intensified after reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International who also uses the name Huang Le. The two are not related.

The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies believed she had supplied information to Beijing. China has rejected the espionage accusations.