Three Indian-origin tech leaders figure in Nvidia succession speculation

Thomas Kurian, Sanjay Mehrotra and Nikesh Arora are among the names being discussed as potential successors to Jensen Huang, according to IANS

Nvidia has appointed finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO and will consider internal and external candidates

Kurian declined to comment to IANS on speculation linking him to the role

Three Indian-origin technology executives — Thomas Kurian, Sanjay Mehrotra and Nikesh Arora — are among the names circulating in industry discussions about Nvidia’s next chief executive following co-founder Jensen Huang’s departure, according to IANS.

The executives head Google Cloud, Micron Technology and Palo Alto Networks, respectively. Their names remain part of succession speculation; Nvidia has not publicly identified them as candidates in its announcement of the leadership transition.

Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation on 12 November and appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive. Its board said the search for a permanent successor would cover candidates both within and outside the company. Kress will retain her finance responsibilities during the transition.

Huang’s departure ends more than three decades of leadership at the company he co-founded in 1993, leaving the artificial intelligence chipmaker to select a successor at a critical stage in its development.

Kurian, a Kerala-born executive who leads Google Cloud, declined to comment on the speculation in an email exchange with IANS.