Three Indian-origin tech leaders figure in Nvidia succession speculation
Thomas Kurian, Sanjay Mehrotra and Nikesh Arora among names discussed as chipmaker searches for Jensen Huang’s successor
Thomas Kurian, Sanjay Mehrotra and Nikesh Arora are among the names being discussed as potential successors to Jensen Huang, according to IANS
Nvidia has appointed finance chief Colette Kress as interim CEO and will consider internal and external candidates
Kurian declined to comment to IANS on speculation linking him to the role
Three Indian-origin technology executives — Thomas Kurian, Sanjay Mehrotra and Nikesh Arora — are among the names circulating in industry discussions about Nvidia’s next chief executive following co-founder Jensen Huang’s departure, according to IANS.
The executives head Google Cloud, Micron Technology and Palo Alto Networks, respectively. Their names remain part of succession speculation; Nvidia has not publicly identified them as candidates in its announcement of the leadership transition.
Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation on 12 November and appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive. Its board said the search for a permanent successor would cover candidates both within and outside the company. Kress will retain her finance responsibilities during the transition.
Huang’s departure ends more than three decades of leadership at the company he co-founded in 1993, leaving the artificial intelligence chipmaker to select a successor at a critical stage in its development.
Kurian, a Kerala-born executive who leads Google Cloud, declined to comment on the speculation in an email exchange with IANS.
His leadership of a major cloud computing business places him within an industry closely connected to Nvidia’s AI infrastructure operations. Under Kurian, Google Cloud has expanded its presence in cloud services and artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Mehrotra’s experience comes from the semiconductor industry through his leadership of Micron, while Arora heads cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks. The three executives bring experience across different parts of the global technology sector.
According to IANS, discussion about external candidates intensified after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Nvidia would need to look beyond the company for its next chief executive. The board’s stated search process, however, includes internal contenders as well.
Nvidia has sought to reassure customers and investors about continuity. In its leadership announcement, the board expressed confidence in Kress and the existing management team, saying operations, customer commitments and the product roadmap were expected to continue without interruption.
For now, Kress will lead the company while the board evaluates a permanent appointment. No successor has been announced.