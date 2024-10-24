JioHotstar domain ownership: Bold dream or cybersquatting gamble?

A Delhi-based techie’s bold move to secure his future has sparked an intriguing controversy in the world of tech giants and trademarks. What began as a dream to fund his education abroad may now land him in a legal showdown with one of India’s biggest conglomerates: Reliance Industries.

The story goes back to early 2023, when Disney+ Hotstar was making headlines for losing daily active users after losing IPL streaming rights. Amid the chatter of a possible merger or sale of Disney+ Hotstar to an Indian competitor, this enterprising app developer saw an opportunity. With aspirations of studying at Cambridge University, the young coder began piecing together a digital puzzle.

Earlier this year, a significant merger between Star India, which runs Disney+ Hotstar, and Viacom18 (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries) was on the horizon. The deal was set to unify the streaming platforms under a single brand, though it has yet to be finalised.

Drawing on Reliance’s history of acquiring and rebranding platforms—like turning Saavn.com into JioSaavn.com—the techie believed the same could happen with Disney+ Hotstar. Enter the domain name: JioHotstar.com.

Acting swiftly, he searched for the availability of the domain name "JioHotstar.com" and was surprised to find it unclaimed. Seizing the chance, he registered it, hoping that one day Reliance might be interested in acquiring it as part of the merger. His goal? To propose the sale of the domain in exchange for financial assistance with his Cambridge education.