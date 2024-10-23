Mega-merger: Reliance, Walt Disney to divest 7 channels

The combined entity will have lucrative sports properties like the Indian Premier League (TV and digital), ICC cricket tournaments (TV and digital), Wimbledon, Pro Kabaddi League and BCCI domestic cricket matches.

Earlier, the advertising industry had raised concerns over the merger of Reliance Media assets and Star India, part of Walt Disney, that higher charges could be levied for advertisements during the telecast of major cricket events.

Against this backdrop, both parties have decided that "they will not increase the advertisement rates to an unreasonable level, on their TV and streaming platforms for the ICC events and IPL events for which they hold the broadcasting rights", as per the CCI order.

Besides the merged entity, which will have a feed of all major cricket events like IPL, ICC and BCCI matches, along with the public broadcaster Prasar Bharti, will not bundle together the TV advertisement slot sales.

In response to an earlier show-cause notice issued by the regulator regarding possible anti-competition concerns, Reliance and Walt Disney have voluntarily committed that they "will not bundle together OTT ad slot sales for all three cricketing rights available" with them.

Meanwhile, both OTT platforms, Disney+ Hotstar by Star and JioCinema by Viacom 18 would continue to operate separately.