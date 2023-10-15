Disney Star creates new viewership record in high-voltage India-Pak match

The India-Pakistan match of the ICC Cricket World Cup played on Saturday, 14 October, created a new viewership record with the peak touching the 3.5 crore mark, according to Disney HotStar.

The peak concurrency, which is the highest number of viewers during a live stream, for the Indo-Pak match on its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar was nearly 3.5 crore.

With this, it has surpassed the peak concurrency of 3.2 crore viewers of the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, played earlier this year.

The match was also live telecast by Disney Star on Star Sports network but viewership numbers will be released only a week later by the television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Disney Star has exclusive broadcast and media rights for both linear and digital platforms.

The India-Pak match was also screened by the leading multiplex operator PVR INOX at its selected cinema halls, where it reported a large number of visitors coming to watch the match.

Several of PVR INOX screens were completely sold out, it said.