Rs 24 crore loss for IOA in Reliance sponsorship deal, reveals CAG report

The Indian Olympic Association's sponsorship agreement with Reliance India Limited has been criticised in a recent CAG audit report, which claims that the deal has unfairly favoured RIL and resulted in a loss of Rs 24 crore for the IOA.

The situation raises concerns about transparency and accountability in sponsorship deals, highlighting the need for thorough evaluations to ensure that agreements are equitable and in the best interest of the sporting body.

Under the sponsorship agreement dated 1 August 2022, Reliance India Limited was designated the Official Principal Partner for a range of major sporting events, including the Asian Games (2022, 2026), Commonwealth Games (2022, 2026), the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This broad partnership grants RIL significant visibility and branding opportunities during key international competitions.

The concerns raised in the CAG audit regarding this agreement suggest that the terms may have disproportionately benefited RIL — potentially at the expense of the IOA's financial health.

‘In view of the above the IOA did not watch their own interest as there was no change in consideration amount, i.e., Rs 35 crore which was set in the Sponsorship Agreement signed on 5 December 2023 after giving the rights of four additional games to RIL,’ says the 12 September audit report received by the Hindustan Times, the daily reported.