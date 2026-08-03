Lower crude prices and FII inflows push Sensex, Nifty higher in early trade

Indian equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Monday, with the Sensex rising more than 800 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 24,500 mark, as falling global crude oil prices and renewed foreign institutional buying boosted investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex climbed around 800 points, or just over 1 per cent, to touch an intraday high of 78,895.10 during early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced nearly 193 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 24,576.45.

Buying was broad-based, with banking, FMCG, metal and cement stocks leading the rally. The Nifty FMCG, Metal, Chemicals, Cement, PSU Bank and Private Bank indices all traded higher by up to 1 per cent.

In contrast, media, pharmaceutical and healthcare shares remained under pressure. The Nifty Media, Pharma and Healthcare indices slipped as much as 1.6 per cent amid selective profit-booking.

The broader market also participated in the rally, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Microcap 500 indices gaining around 1 per cent.

Market participants attributed the positive momentum to a combination of easing crude oil prices, favourable monsoon conditions and the return of foreign institutional investors as net buyers. Analysts said these factors have strengthened expectations of a potential breakout above the 24,500 level on the Nifty.