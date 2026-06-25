Lower crude prices boost rupee despite FII selling

The rupee appreciated 31 paise against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a sharp decline in global crude oil prices, a weaker US dollar and positive sentiment in domestic equity markets.

The local currency opened at 94.30 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market before strengthening to 94.24, extending gains after closing at 94.55 on Wednesday.

Forex traders said the fall in crude oil prices, which have slipped below levels seen before the recent West Asia conflict, improved sentiment towards the rupee by easing concerns over India's oil import bill. However, continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) prevented a stronger rally.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said the rupee benefited from the sharp fall in global oil prices, with Brent crude declining more than 10 per cent this week and over 21 per cent during the month.