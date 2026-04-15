Maruti Suzuki crosses 1,300 women employees, boosts shopfloor diversity
Automaker expands female workforce in manufacturing roles with focus on inclusion and safety
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has stepped up its efforts to improve gender diversity, with the number of women employees across its operations crossing 1,300, supported by increased hiring on the shopfloor at its Gurugram and Manesar plants.
The company said it has made steady progress over the past two years by expanding recruitment of women in core manufacturing roles, including vehicle assembly as well as engine and transmission operations.
Women employees are now actively engaged on the shopfloor, contributing to assembly lines and quality control processes where precision and consistency are essential. The company emphasised that all employees receive equal training and development opportunities, ensuring a level playing field for career advancement.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi said while the company has long had a strong presence of women in functions such as engineering, marketing, finance and supply chain, increasing their participation in manufacturing remains a key priority.
He noted that true inclusion is reflected on the shopfloor, where employees directly contribute to building vehicles, and expressed a commitment to further strengthening women’s representation in these roles.
To support this transition, the company has undertaken infrastructure upgrades following internal assessments. These include dedicated restrooms and changing facilities, crèche services, and enhanced safety measures such as security personnel and patrolling during evening shifts.
In addition, Maruti Suzuki has introduced sensitisation initiatives to promote an inclusive workplace culture and mandates participation in Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) training to reinforce safety and awareness among employees.
With IANS inputs
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