Maruti Suzuki crosses 1,300 women employees, boosts shopfloor diversity

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has stepped up its efforts to improve gender diversity, with the number of women employees across its operations crossing 1,300, supported by increased hiring on the shopfloor at its Gurugram and Manesar plants.

The company said it has made steady progress over the past two years by expanding recruitment of women in core manufacturing roles, including vehicle assembly as well as engine and transmission operations.

Women employees are now actively engaged on the shopfloor, contributing to assembly lines and quality control processes where precision and consistency are essential. The company emphasised that all employees receive equal training and development opportunities, ensuring a level playing field for career advancement.