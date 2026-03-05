Middle East crisis may pose short-term risks to Indian economy: RBI MPC member

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East could present short-term challenges for the Indian economy, although it is unlikely to significantly affect the country’s long-term growth prospects, according to Nagesh Kumar, an external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel.

In an interview, Kumar said the immediate concerns arising from the crisis include rising oil prices, disruptions to exports bound for the region and potential effects on remittances from Indians working in the Gulf.

He noted that the escalation in hostilities could also raise security concerns for the large Indian diaspora living in Middle Eastern countries.