Moderna CEO criticised for making 12,000x of a minimum wage worker in 2022

Meanwhile, Bancel also plans to hike the price of its Covid shots fivefold -- to $130 -- as the US government will end the public health emergency on May 11. This would mean Americans will have to fend on their own for Covid tests, treatments, and vaccines that were provided free during the pandemic.



Moderna expects demand for the vaccine to fall by 90 per cent, leaving the company on the hook for any wasted doses, Bancel said, during a Senate hearing. During the pandemic, the federal government picked up those costs.



The company has been charging the US government about $26 per dose.



"To protect people, we need to make more than we think is going to be needed. We are going to have to pay for it," Bancel said.