Muhurat trading: Experts favour selective buying as markets near resistance

Analysts recommend selective buying during Sunday’s Muhurat session, warning that thin liquidity could magnify market swings.

Motilal Oswal puts Nifty valuations below their historical average, while small-cap stocks remain at a premium.

With benchmarks nearing resistance levels after a rally, experts advise investors to focus on earnings, valuations and long-term goals.

Investors should approach Sunday’s Muhurat trading session with selective purchases and restrained trading, market experts said, as benchmark indices near key resistance levels following a recent rally.

The special Diwali session marks the start of Samvat 2083 and is traditionally associated with fresh investments. Analysts, however, cautioned that the occasion should not override an assessment of company fundamentals, valuations and financial goals.

They recommended that long-term investors use the session to review their asset allocation and consider measured purchases of financially sound businesses. Short-term traders should assess technical levels and global developments before taking positions.

Limited liquidity during the shortened session could exaggerate price movements, making large orders and aggressive bets particularly risky, experts said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Nifty was trading at 17.5 times forward earnings, approximately 16 per cent below its long-term average. Small-cap stocks, by contrast, continued to command a premium of about 25 per cent to their historical average.