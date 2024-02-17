Mumbai: Adani Realty wins bid for 24-acre prime govt land parcel

Adani Realty has secured a significant victory in the realm of real estate development by reportedly clinching the contract for the redevelopment of the expansive 24-acre Bandra Reclamation land parcel. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC) offered the parcel for redevelopment, with the final decision pending the MSRDC board's approval at an upcoming meeting.

Emerging as the 'preferred bidder', Adani Realty outshone competitors such as Larsen and Toubro (L&T). The deciding factor in this fiercely contested bid was Adani Realty's offering of the highest financial bid, contributing a notable 22.79 per cent of revenue to MSRDC. This surpassed L&T's bid of 18 per cent, despite L&T boasting a stronger net worth of approximately Rs 84,000 crore compared to Adani's Rs 48,000 crore, according to reports.

The Bandra Reclamation land parcel, boasting a potential development area of a staggering 45 lakh sq ft, holds a valuation of around Rs 30,000 crore, as reported by Hindustan Times. If the MSRDC board gives the green light, Adani Realty stands poised to become a transformative force in this space.