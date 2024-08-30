Mumbai emerges as Asia’s billionaire capital, surpassing Beijing
The Hurun India Rich List 2024 says that on a global scale, Mumbai ranks third in billionaire population, trailing only New York
The Hurun India Rich List 2024 has heralded a transformative shift in Asia’s wealth distribution, positioning Mumbai as Asia's new “billionaire capital.”
This milestone not only underscores Mumbai’s growing financial dominance but also marks a significant chapter in the economic narrative of both India and Asia. With this development, Mumbai has overtaken Beijing, securing the continent’s billionaire epicentre title.
Mumbai’s rise is striking as per the Hurun report. The city is now home to 386 billionaires, an increase of 58 from the previous year. In contrast, Beijing has seen a decrease in its billionaire count, now standing at 91, down by 18. Mumbai’s total billionaire wealth is reported at $445 billion, solidifying its position as a financial powerhouse.
On a global scale, Mumbai ranks third in billionaire population, trailing only New York, which has 119 billionaires, and London, with 97. This new status highlights the city’s burgeoning prominence in the global wealth arena.
The Hurun India Rich List also sheds light on the distribution of wealth across Indian cities. Mumbai leads with 25 per cent of India’s billionaires, making it the preferred city for high-net-worth individuals.
Delhi follows with 217 billionaires, an addition of 18 new names. Hyderabad, with 104 billionaires, has surpassed Bengaluru for the first time, adding 17 new billionaires to its list.
Bengaluru now stands at 100 billionaires, while Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, and Gurugram complete the list with 82, 69, 67, 53, 28, and 23 billionaires, respectively.
Mumbai’s ascent is attributed to several key factors. Its robust financial sector, with numerous corporate headquarters and financial institutions, plays a crucial role.
The city’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and thriving startup culture further bolster its economic stature. Additionally, significant real estate appreciation has contributed to the accumulation of wealth.
The implications for the Indian economy are substantial. Mumbai’s newfound status may attract increased foreign investment and place economic policies in the spotlight. However, this concentration of wealth could also lead to discussions on income inequality and the need for inclusive growth.
The shift from Beijing’s decline to Mumbai’s rise signifies a broader potential shift in the economic power dynamics within Asia. As India gains prominence, China faces its own set of challenges. Mumbai’s journey is also not without its challenges, according to Hurun.
The city will need to address infrastructure development to support its growing status and ensure that wealth distribution remains balanced. Sustaining this growth amidst global economic uncertainties will be another key challenge.
