Mumbai emerges as Asia’s billionaire capital, surpassing Beijing

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 has heralded a transformative shift in Asia’s wealth distribution, positioning Mumbai as Asia's new “billionaire capital.”

This milestone not only underscores Mumbai’s growing financial dominance but also marks a significant chapter in the economic narrative of both India and Asia. With this development, Mumbai has overtaken Beijing, securing the continent’s billionaire epicentre title.

Mumbai’s rise is striking as per the Hurun report. The city is now home to 386 billionaires, an increase of 58 from the previous year. In contrast, Beijing has seen a decrease in its billionaire count, now standing at 91, down by 18. Mumbai’s total billionaire wealth is reported at $445 billion, solidifying its position as a financial powerhouse.

On a global scale, Mumbai ranks third in billionaire population, trailing only New York, which has 119 billionaires, and London, with 97. This new status highlights the city’s burgeoning prominence in the global wealth arena.

The Hurun India Rich List also sheds light on the distribution of wealth across Indian cities. Mumbai leads with 25 per cent of India’s billionaires, making it the preferred city for high-net-worth individuals.

Delhi follows with 217 billionaires, an addition of 18 new names. Hyderabad, with 104 billionaires, has surpassed Bengaluru for the first time, adding 17 new billionaires to its list.