NPCI responds to concerns, claims over 96% of UPI merchant payments exempt from MDR

Merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI will also not be required to pay MDR. NPCI said concerns about an additional GST burden on small businesses were therefore misplaced.

The organisation added that merchants liable to pay GST could adjust the tax paid on MDR against the GST payable on the sale of goods, in the same way that input taxes are set off against output tax liabilities. As a result, the GST component on MDR would not become an additional cost for eligible businesses, it said.

The framework will not affect person-to-person transactions. All such UPI transfers will continue to remain free, regardless of the amount transferred, according to an explainer issued earlier by the Finance Ministry.

The ministry had also clarified that MDR is neither a tax nor a charge collected by the government or NPCI. The amount is distributed among payment ecosystem participants, including banks, payment service providers and UPI application providers, to support the operation and expansion of the system.

Under the revised framework, a nominal MDR of 0.4 per cent will apply only to eligible person-to-merchant transactions exceeding Rs 2,000. For payments of Rs 75,000 or more, the charge will be capped at Rs 300 per transaction.

Transactions above Rs 2,000 in essential and low-margin sectors, including railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction.

The fixed charge is intended to provide cost certainty for essential public services and businesses operating on narrow margins.

With IANS inputs