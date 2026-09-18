‘Explore’ is not ‘support’: Congress rejects claim MPs backed UPI MDR

Reacting to Mahtab's remarks, Tewari said in a post on X: 'My attention has been drawn to some reports attributed to the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance @BhartruhariM that 'certain members' of the Opposition supported the proposal to "Merchant Discount Rate — MDR".'

He added: 'With great respect this is both erroneous and fallacious and therefore facetious.'

'The core of the Committee's recommendation while examining and reporting on the Demands of the Department of Financial Services — DFS for FY 2026-27 on 12th March 2026 is as follows: "The Committee recommend that while the proposed 3-year multi-year scheme and cash back components are necessary to democratise digital payments in untapped Tier 3-6 cities, the Department of Financial Services must concurrently explore a self-reliant, tiered revenue model",' Tewari said in his post.

The Congress leader pointed out that the key word was 'explore'. He also pointed to the 'action taken' report filed by the government on the observations or recommendations contained in the 32nd Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on 'Demands for Grants (2026-27)' of the Ministry of Finance (Department of Financial Services), laid on the floor of the Lok Sabha on 12 August.

'Given the sustainability of the UPI ecosystem and the burden on the Government exchequer, the Department is currently exploring two options: (i) Examining the feasibility of restoring MDR for certain high threshold transactions/merchants; and (ii) a tiered incentive structure to phase-out the Government support in the next few years,' Tewari quoted the government as saying.