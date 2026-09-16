MDR on UPI designed to benefit US service providers, say fintech experts

The MDR is not a tax or a cess, the finance ministry has claimed. It is just a small fee to keep the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) that allows seamless digital payments going. The ministry also claims that consumers will not feel the pinch because the merchants will pay it and the payment will go to banks and service providers who facilitate the transactions. This payment is necessary to maintain and sustain the UPI infrastructure, the ministry has claimed. Several experts do not seem to be convinced.

India’s UPI digital payments crossed Rs 314 lakh crore in FY2025‑26, making it the backbone of the country’s cashless economy. Walmart’s PhonePe leads with about 46.2 per cent market share, while Google Pay follows at 32.7 p.c., together accounting for nearly 80 per cent of UPI transactions. Only 4 per cent of the total number of transactions exceed Rs 2,000, but in terms of value, almost 70 per cent of the payments is made up of payments over Rs 2,000 and contribute around two-thirds of UPI’s transaction value. This is what the MDR targets.

Trade and finance expert Ajay Srivastava took to social media to point out that the Finance Ministry’s notification dated 14 September 2026 changes the law and may allow the government to broaden the charges to credit card and debit card payments also in future. He also argues that with the provision of review every six months, there is a real possibility of the MDR changing over time.