Congress questions UPI notification, warns it could pave way for transaction fees

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the government’s decision to expressly protect only Unified Payments Interface transactions of up to Rs 2,000 from charges, alleging that the move could eventually pave the way for fees on higher-value payments.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also asked whether the policy change was intended to open India’s digital-payments sector to American companies to “appease” US President Donald Trump.

The criticism followed a government notification directing banks and payment-system providers not to levy any direct or indirect charge on people making or receiving UPI payments of up to Rs 2,000 or payments through RuPay debit cards.

The notification does not specify the charging framework for UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000. UPI payments have so far operated under a zero-charge regime irrespective of their value.

Ramesh said the notification had been issued under the amended Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which removed the earlier blanket statutory protection against charges.

“Just as we warned on 6th August 2026 to which the Hon’ble FM herself had deemed it fit to respond, the Modi Government is now using new laws bulldozed through Parliament to start the process of charging for UPI,” he said in a post on X.

Ramesh argued that although the notification prohibited charges on transactions of up to Rs 2,000, it provided no explicit protection for payments above that limit.