UPI payments above Rs 2,000 are not automatically chargeable: What the new rules mean

The government’s decision to protect Unified Payments Interface transactions of up to Rs 2,000 from charges has prompted concerns that people may now have to pay for larger transfers. However, the notification does not introduce an automatic fee on every UPI payment exceeding that amount.

Under the Finance Ministry’s gazette notification dated 14th September, banks and payment-system providers cannot directly or indirectly charge a person making or receiving a UPI payment of up to Rs 2,000. Payments made using RuPay debit cards are also covered by the protected category.

The change creates room for a Merchant Discount Rate, or MDR, to be introduced on certain higher-value merchant transactions. The rate, eligible merchant categories and revenue-sharing mechanism have yet to be finalised.

For an ordinary UPI user, the immediate position is straightforward: payments of Rs 500, Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000 remain free. A payment of Rs 2,500, Rs 5,000 or Rs 20,000 does not automatically attract a customer fee merely because it exceeds the Rs 2,000 threshold.

What does the Rs 2,000 threshold mean?

The threshold identifies UPI payments that are expressly protected from any direct or indirect charge. It is neither a new transaction limit nor a point beyond which users must automatically pay a fee.

Until now, the law effectively prohibited MDR on UPI and RuPay debit-card transactions, Reuters reported. Parliament’s Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2026, changed the legal framework by removing the blanket zero-MDR requirement and allowing the government to specify which payment categories must remain free.

The 14th September notification exercises that power by protecting UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 and RuPay debit-card payments. It leaves open the possibility of charges on UPI payments above the threshold, but does not itself determine the final MDR, the merchants to whom it would apply or the date of its introduction.